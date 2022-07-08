Harrington Investments INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,818.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $303.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

