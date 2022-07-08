Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 5,580.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,086 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:AGR opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

