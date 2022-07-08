Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

