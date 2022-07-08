Harrington Investments INC Makes New $201,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

