Harrington Investments INC Sells 204 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

