Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Holdings Raised by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 494,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 393,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,594,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 710,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.