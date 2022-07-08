Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYN. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.37. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

