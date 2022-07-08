Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYN. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $389.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.37. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
About Haynes International (Get Rating)
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.