Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 785 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

VOO stock opened at $357.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.36 and a 200-day moving average of $394.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

