Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cummins by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $201.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average is $208.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.