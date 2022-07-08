Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

