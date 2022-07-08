Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($70.83) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 1st.

FRA:HEN3 opened at €61.04 ($63.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.26 and its 200-day moving average is €65.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

