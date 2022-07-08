Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,059 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.99 and its 200-day moving average is $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

