Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,566 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,566 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.