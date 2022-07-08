Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

