Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.48% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $103,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

