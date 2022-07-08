Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. 2,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.
About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hills Bancorporation (HBIA)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.