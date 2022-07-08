Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.49

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 7581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.69. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

