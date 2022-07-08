Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.83 ($2.15).

HOC stock opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.01) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £429.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.71.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

