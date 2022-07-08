Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s current price.

HOC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.67 ($2.10).

Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 83.30 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,495,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,717. The stock has a market cap of £428.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.00. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.71.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

