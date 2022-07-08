Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBCP. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday.

HBCP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $299.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.88 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

