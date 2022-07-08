Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.04 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

