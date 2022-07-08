Hord (HORD) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hord (HORD) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $268,313.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00122228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00785294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

