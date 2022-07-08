Hord Trading Up 1.4% This Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $962,191.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00511341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

