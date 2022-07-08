Hot Cross Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.34 million and $1.26 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00776709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

