Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50. The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 15,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,358,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $4,876,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $3,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

