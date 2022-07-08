Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 350 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,031. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.66.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

