Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 102,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. 411,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,072,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

