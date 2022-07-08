Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,401. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

