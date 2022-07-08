Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. 597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,291. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16.

