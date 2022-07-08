Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 108,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a market cap of C$815,940.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.
Hunter Technology Company Profile (CVE:HOC)
