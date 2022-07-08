Huobi BTC Hits Market Cap of $837.37 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $837.37 million and $437,420.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for about $21,487.27 or 1.00008647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.01448693 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.