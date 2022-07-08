HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $947,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

