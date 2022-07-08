HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,247,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

FSK opened at $20.56 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

