HWG Holdings LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2,088.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

