HWG Holdings LP Has $129,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day moving average is $188.63. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

