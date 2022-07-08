HWG Holdings LP Has $255,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HWG Holdings LP reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,118 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,661,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

