HWG Holdings LP Sells 23,387 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the period. Perficient makes up 1.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $94.11 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.37 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

