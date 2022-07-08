HWG Holdings LP Sells 5,628 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pool by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,894,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Pool by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $387.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

