Hyprr (Howdoo) One Day Volume Tops $256,712.00 (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,830.32 or 0.99978257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

