IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

