ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00122451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00428276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

