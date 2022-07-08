ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,060,568 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 139.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

