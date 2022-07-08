Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $7.32. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 7,670 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.
About Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)
