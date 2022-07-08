Idle (IDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.01448693 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

