Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,401,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $131.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.78. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,938. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

