Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

