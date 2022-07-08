Ieq Capital LLC Buys 783 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.