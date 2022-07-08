Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after acquiring an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

