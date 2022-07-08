Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

