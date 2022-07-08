Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,743 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

ADI stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

